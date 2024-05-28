Analyst Offers High Praise For Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Entering his fourth season with the Browns, Cleveland linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah developed into a trusted part of the team’s league-leading defense last season.

Owusu-Koramoah finished the 2023 season with his first triple-figure tackle total, garnering 101 tackles and 3.5 sacks to pick up his first Pro Bowl selection.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger offered high praise for Owusu-Koramoah’s 2023 season as he reviewed the film of the athlete.

Baldinger shared a video on Twitter of Owusu-Koramoah on Monday, declaring the athlete “one of the best lbers in all of football in 2023.”

.@Browns @j_owuu one of the best lbers in all of football in 2023. His speed of decision making is second to none #dawgpound #BaldysBreakdowns

The analyst showed two plays to illustrate how strong Owusu-Koramoah played last year while using game film from Cleveland’s 37-20 victory over the New York Jets.

In the first play, Owusu-Koramoah correctly read a reverse option and split a double team to tackle the football carrier behind the line of scrimmage.

Baldinger used a running back screen for the second play as Owusu-Koramoah beat his would-be blocker to make a tackle on the Jets’ Breece Hall for a loss in the backfield.

The analyst praised Owusu-Koramoah for “his speed of decision-making” to read plays and make quick moves to stop ballhandlers before making significant gains.

“JOK, great season from a year ago,” Baldinger concluded.

Owusu-Koramoah led the Browns in tackles for the first time in 2023 while playing just 16 games for Cleveland.

The Browns selected Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, picking the former Notre Dame with the No. 52 overall selection.

In college, Owusu-Koramoah won the 2020 Butkus Award and was a unanimous All-American selection during this final season by registering 62 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 12 games.

