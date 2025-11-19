Analyst Points To Key Factor Behind Myles Garrett’s Surge

There are many things to complain about with this Cleveland Browns team, but the defensive line isn’t one of them. In fact, Myles Garrett is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and the rest of his unit has been consistent, even as the team overall continues to struggle.

Garrett is putting up incredible numbers this season, but that’s not surprising. In fact, he’s simply improving upon the pattern that he established years ago.

Analyst Marcus Mosher recently revealed a subtle change behind Garrett’s dominance.

“Myles Garrett has a pass-rush win rate of 27.8% this season with 15 sacks. This is exactly what he did in 2023 when he recorded 14 sacks. He’s the same player, but the DL around him is better, and more sacks are coming,” Mosher wrote on X.

Garrett’s Dominance Reaches New Level Amid Historic Sack Pace

Facing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, Garrett sacked Lamar Jackson four times, and Cleveland’s defense was able to limit Jackson to 10 rushing yards and 193 passing yards.

Garrett now leads the NFL with 15.0 sacks, including five against the New England Patriots in Week 8. He is performing so well this year because of his talent, but it’s also because the rest of the defensive line has stepped up. They are able to support him, occupy blockers, and let him target the quarterback.

Because of the help he’s getting, Garrett is having a standout season and could be on his way to winning Defensive Player of the Year for the second time.

He is also on pace to set the single-season record for sacks. Garrett will look to add to his total in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Garrett maintains the current pace that he is on, his season could become one of the most dominant defensive campaigns in recent NFL history.

