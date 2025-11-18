Myles Garrett Is On A Stunning Pace To Make NFL History

The Cleveland Browns lost another close game in Week 11. They had a chance to upset the visiting Baltimore Ravens, and the defense held up its end of the deal again.

That was particularly the case with Myles Garrett. The best pass rusher in the game had four sacks, and with 15.0 total, he is on pace to make NFL history.

According to ESPN insider Field Yates, Garrett is on pace to finish the season with an NFL record 25.5 sacks. So far, Michael Strahan (2001) and T.J. Watt (2021) hold the record with 22.5 sacks in a single season.

Myles Garrett is up to 15.0 sacks this season. Current 17-game pace: 25.5 sacks. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 17, 2025

Another Monster Performance In A Season Full Of Frustration

This was Garrett’s third multi-sack game of the season. He posted a career-best five sacks in the Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots, and he had two in the season-opening loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s had at least half a sack in seven of Cleveland’s 10 games.

Against the Ravens, Garrett was manhandling blockers at the line of scrimmage, and not even the most mobile quarterback in the game, Lamar Jackson, could get out of his way.

Unfortunately, that was just another reflection of how this season has gone for the Browns. Garrett and the defense get stops, just for the offense to fall short.

Yet, with the playoffs looking like an impossible goal, Garrett should have plenty of motivation to keep dominating. Even without team success this season, Garrett’s individual performances are shaping a campaign that could be remembered for many years to come.

As the season winds down, his chase to break the NFL single-season record for sacks may become one of the biggest stories in the league. His dominance has already sparked conversation around the NFL about whether he is currently the best player in the entire league.

