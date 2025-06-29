Analyst Points To QB Browns Might Trade

The Cleveland Browns have several quarterback options they’ll need to evaluate during training camp and the preseason.

The Browns brought back Joe Flacco on a one-year deal in free agency to presumably start to begin the 2025 NFL season as well as mentor the younger quarterbacks on the roster.

Cleveland traded for Kenny Pickett and then later drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the third and fifth rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, respectively.

Gabriel and Sanders have a decent shot of making the final 53-man roster due to their draft status and upside at the position, leaving Pickett as the obvious choice to be traded before the start of the regular season.

It seems backwards that the Browns would trade Pickett after they acquired him earlier this offseason, but that was likely due to the uncertainty of who they thought would be available in the draft.

Analysts like Nathan Zegura believe Pickett would net the most assets back in a trade if Cleveland does decide to move on from him.

“Probably at this point Kenny Pickett just because he is a former first-rounder and he is young and he started 15-10 as a starter. So that’d be one,” Zegura said.

Zegura has a point when it comes to Pickett as teams could potentially buy into his status and experience, though as of now it doesn’t appear as if there are many suitors for his services.

Perhaps an opportunity will arise after the preseason due to injuries and cuts, but for now it’s fair to expect Pickett to be the odd man out come the end of summer.

