Details Emerge About Why Browns Signed Diontae Johnson

The Cleveland Browns likely won’t be in position to compete for the playoffs this season due to their roster and talent level, but the organization still needs to field a team that can talk itself into games.

Offensively, the Browns will be looking to figure out whether or not any of the young quarterbacks they acquired this offseason will stick long-term.

Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders all have an opportunity to start for Cleveland, though right now it’s unclear who’s in the lead to backup Joe Flacco.

Meanwhile, the wide receiver room is an interesting mix of young wideouts and veterans looking to prove they still belong in the league.

The Browns decided to take a shot on Diontae Johnson, who bounced around multiple teams in 2024 due to disagreements with the coaching staff and presumed personality issues.

Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com recently revealed why the Browns took a chance on him.

“Why did the Browns do this? They obviously see something in him. They obviously see some sort of reclamation project here where if it goes right, it could pay off big time for them,” host Dan Labbe said about the Johnson signing, highlighting the Browns’ willingness to gamble on troubled talent.

At his peak, Johnson was one of the most underrated receivers in the league, as he was able to get open against almost any coverage.

Johnson was a reliable pass-catching option with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it’s fair to assume that he might have some gas left in the tank despite how his last couple of stops ended.

