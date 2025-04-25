Jim Schwartz Reveals His Big Plans For Mason Graham

The Cleveland Browns sent shockwaves through the 2025 NFL Draft with their fifth overall selection, nabbing Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham to bolster their front seven.

The pick comes after Graham’s impressive collegiate career, where he showcased his disruptive abilities over three years with the Wolverines.

During his time at Michigan, Graham built a reputation as a force in the trenches.

What’s particularly telling was defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s enthusiasm before the selection became official.

In a pre-draft phone call that revealed the Browns’ high expectations, Schwartz didn’t hold back his excitement.

“This scheme is gonna fit you really well. Love your effort and you’re gonna be the engine that makes us run,” Schwartz told Graham.

"You're gonna be the engine that makes us run" An unreal moment for Mason 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZbhSy3bcWk — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 25, 2025

Appearing in 39 games, he compiled 108 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.

His impact extended beyond just tackling the ball carrier, as he added three passes defended, recovered a fumble, and forced another.

These numbers clearly caught Cleveland’s attention as they evaluated defensive prospects.

The Cleveland Browns’ defensive front already featured 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, but Graham’s arrival adds another dimension to their defense.

Inside, Graham will compete with Jowon Briggs, Maliek Collins, Mike Hall Jr., Shelby Harris, and Ralph Holley for playing time.

The Browns clearly prioritized defensive line depth this offseason, bringing in Collins, Julian Okwara, and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka through free agency.

Graham’s selection provides additional insurance as the team waits for Mike Hall Jr. to recover from a knee injury suffered during Week 18 of the 2024 campaign.

