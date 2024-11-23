Browns Nation

Saturday, November 23, 2024
Wyatt Teller’s Nasty Pancake Block On Thursday Is Going Viral

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Wyatt Teller #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns treated their fans and the national audience to a treat on Thursday night when they defeated their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-19, in the NFL’s first snow game of the season.

The first-half flurry turned into a second-half avalanche as the field quickly became covered with fresh snow, making it tough for both teams to generate consistent leverage on either side of the ball.

The snow was apparently no issue for Browns guard Wyatt Teller, who has been going viral since the game for his nasty pancake block on Steelers superstar T.J. Watt.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Browns faced a fourth-and-goal, and as Jameis Winston dropped back to pass, Teller launched Watt completely out of the play and helped spring Jameis free to run for the touchdown, giving the team a double-digit lead.

Winston was sacked just once in the game for a loss of no yards, while Nick Chubb had his best game of the season since returning from his severe knee injury, running for 59 yards and two touchdowns.

The offensive line has come together in recent weeks despite the consistent injuries at left tackle.

Teller and Jack Conklin have solidified the right side of the line ever since Conklin returned from a knee injury.

Teller continues to be one of the best in the business, and punishing Watt like this will surely show up in highlight reels for years to come.

Browns Nation