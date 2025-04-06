Browns Nation

Sunday, April 6, 2025
Analyst Believes 1 Player Is Key To Browns’ Offense In 2025

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns will work under their third offensive coordinator in three seasons, with first-year coordinator Tommy Rees taking the reins in 2025.

He’ll be tasked with improving one of the worst units in the NFL after Cleveland finished 2024 with the fewest average points scored and several other bottom-of-the-league rankings in offensive categories.

Complicating matters is Cleveland’s salary cap situation.

The Browns have limited funds available, and Rees will rely on their existing players and a cohort of rookies to provide the spark for this year’s offense.

That’s why analyst Logan Thomas believes one player who’s already on the roster could become one of the most valuable players for Cleveland in 2025.

Thomas revealed that wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is the key to the offense’s growth this season after his breakout performance in 2024.

“Jerry Jeudy’s a wide receiver one, and I think he can be one of the best wide receiver ones in the league. I think he showed that last year … We need a guy like Jarvis Landry. A guy who’s going to set the tone day in and day out in training camp, all throughout the season,” Thomas said.

Thomas praised Jeudy for his breakthrough last season despite the team’s instability at the quarterback position.

The analyst believes that younger players like Cedric Tillman or potential first-round pick Travis Hunter could benefit from his knowledge.

Even more, Thomas said that Jeudy will enter the season with a “chip on his shoulder” after NFL analyst Steve Smith said he is not a top-tier receiver in the NFL.

