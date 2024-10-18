Reggie Langhorne Reveals The Struggle Browns Will Face For Rest Of 2024

The Cleveland Browns stunned many of its fans with Tuesday’s deal to send Amari Cooper and a sixth-rounder in 2025 to the Buffalo Bills for their third-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-round selection in 2026.

The Cooper trade has been pointed to by analysts as the Browns accepting their fate for the 2024 NFL regular season, a move that would help the organization flip current players on the roster for draft picks that could help the team rebuild in 2025 and beyond.

Yet the Browns still have the remainder of the 2024 season to play out.

Currently, the Browns are mired in a four-game losing streak with Cleveland’s lone victory coming back in Week 2.

With Week 7’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals approaching, Browns great Reggie Langhorne revealed the struggles this franchise will face for the remainder of the 2024 season on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” podcast (via X).

“It’s hard to keep the mind of a young man who’s already 1-5, makes plenty of money, do I want to play hurt, uh,” Langhorne said, adding, “I don’t know. Maybe I’ll just take it off and get ready for next year. The focus is going to be on the head coach and the leaders of this team to try and keep them focused.”

"It's hard to keep the mind of a young man who's already 1-5 makes plenty of money … The focus is going to be on the HC and the leaders of this team to try and keep them focused." -Former Brown Reggie Langhorne on the approach for the remainder of the season pic.twitter.com/6JVz38Nqvo — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) October 18, 2024

Langhorne noted that the talent level without Cooper has been diminished, and he specifically called out wide receivers Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman as players who must step up in Cooper’s absence.

The former wide receiver said that every player on the roster will have to “have their stuff together” for the Browns to win another game this season.

NEXT:

Former Coach Predicts Browns' Record In Next 3 Games