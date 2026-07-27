One Analyst’s Concerns Go Beyond The Browns’ QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns have been widely praised for the talent they have been able to add in the past two NFL Drafts. While that certainly bodes well for the future, it could result in more growing pains in the present.

The Browns are still paying the price for the draft capital they lost in the ill-fated trade for Deshaun Watson four years ago. It has kept them from establishing the roster depth a team needs to contend.

Though Cleveland has undoubtedly taken steps forward everywhere but at quarterback, analyst Scott Petrak said he has “major questions” about the Browns’ roster heading into the 2026 season.

“Obviously, quarterback dominates the thinking and the conversation. They need better quarterback play. They have to play better than they have in their recent history with the Browns. Beyond that, I have questions about the defense. I think there’s some depth issues on defense, but they cannot afford a drop-off because the offense is still a work in progress. You need that defense to be a top-10 unit for this team to have any chance to make a jump from five to eight or nine wins. While it feels like there’s a lot in place, I have some major questions about this team,” Petrak said.

"Obviously, QB dominates the thinking and the conversation. Beyond that, I have questions about the defense. You need that defense to be a top 10 unit for this team to have any chance to make a jump from 5 to 8-9 wins. While it feels like there's a lot in place…I have some… pic.twitter.com/z10Y92fk29 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 27, 2026

While the Browns certainly possess depth at quarterback with Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel all having starting experience, they may not have the talent necessary to make a positive impact. Cleveland also had to rebuild its offensive line from scratch, and it remains to be seen how that unit will jell and if it can overcome injuries to any of the starters.

In addition, while the Browns look to have a very impressive starting 11 on defense, if any of those players are sidelined at some point, there may not be much behind them. For example, a defensive line with Jared Verse and Alex Wright at end and Mason Graham and Maliek Collins at tackle should be formidable, but behind them are Isaiah McGuire, Kalia Davis, Mike Hall Jr. and Julian Okwara, who still have a lot to prove in the NFL.

Despite that apparent lack of depth, particularly in the secondary, the Browns used just two of their 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on defensive players. While second-round safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is expected to make an immediate impact, Cleveland may be in real trouble if cornerbacks Denzel Ward or Tyson Campbell miss any time.

The thin 53-man roster can also manifest on special teams, where the Browns were one of the worst teams in the league last season, and that key area of the game remains a concern.

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