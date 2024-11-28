Analyst Predicts Browns’ Starting QB In 2025

The Cleveland Browns have a big problem on their hands right now.

They’re paying top-dollar for a quarterback and not getting top-dollar quarterback play.

The Deshaun Watson situation has become highly delicate for this team.

Some fans even cheered when he suffered a season-ending injury.

All his accusations off the field are bad PR for the team, and he has been either hurt or not at his best when he’s actually been able to play.

That’s why Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report believes the team is stuck with him.

In his latest article, he predicted that the Browns won’t be able to trade the “toxic” Watson.

However, he does think they’ll keep Jameis Winston as the starter going forward in 2025.

“I’m sure they’ll do their best to trade Watson, but the guy has just become toxic in every way. They’re stuck paying him, so they might as well let him fight with Winston. That said, I’d expect Winston to enter camp as the clear-cut No. 1,” Gagnon said.

Some fans and analysts claimed that Winston gave them a better chance to compete than Watson, and they urged the team to turn to him earlier in the season.

Judging by the small sample size with Winston as the starter, it seems like they were right all along.

The offense is operating better, the team responds to Winston, and he’s posted better numbers in fewer starts than Watson.

Durability has also been a major issue, and with Watson still being a lot of money over the next two years, it’s hard to envision any other team wanting a part of that.

The Browns will ultimately have to decide whether they want to start someone because of his steep salary, regardless of his ability to lead the team to success.

