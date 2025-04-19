Analyst Predicts Browns’ Win Total With Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco’s return signals a clear shift by the Cleveland Browns back to Kevin Stefanski’s offensive system.

Excitement continues to build as Cleveland approaches Thursday’s draft, with speculation growing around potential targets.

Should they secure Colorado’s Heisman winner Travis Hunter, the Browns could dramatically revitalize their offensive capabilities.

Stefanski has consistently demonstrated his ability to maximize quarterback effectiveness throughout his coaching tenure.

In a recent appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” analyst Dustin Fox offered his projection for the Browns’ win total with Flacco returning to the lineup.

“Whether he’s limited with his ability, physically or whatnot, I still think he’s going to be able to do enough to get the Browns to that, somewhere between six and nine wins. And if you do that, I think everyone in town is sort of happy,” Fox said.

.@DustinFox37 says that Joe Flacco will do enough to get the #Browns somewhere between 6 and 9 wins and that this season would have to be a disaster for Kevin Stefanski to be worried about job security.https://t.co/2YDxjUcRde pic.twitter.com/Lr7GF6pmUp — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) April 18, 2025

Ownership dynamics appear to be playing a significant role in this atmosphere.

Jimmy Haslam’s admitted failure on the Deshaun Watson acquisition seems to have redirected public pressure away from the coaching staff, providing them additional breathing room this season.

With more realistic expectations now in place, attention has begun shifting toward future developments, including growing enthusiasm surrounding the new stadium project and potential draft selections.

Barring a complete collapse during the season, Kevin Stefanski’s position appears relatively secure for the foreseeable future.

