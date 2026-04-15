Former NFL GM Names His Choice For Browns’ 6th Pick

The Cleveland Browns are known to be seeking an offensive lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft, but throughout most of the pre-draft process, they have not been strongly linked to the player many consider to be the top prospect at the position. Many analysts likely feel that Francis Mauigoa of Miami will not still be on the board when it’s time for the Browns to make their selection at No. 6 overall.

That is why Cleveland has been more closely linked to Spencer Fano of Utah, Monroe Freeling of Georgia and Kadyn Proctor of Alabama at the position, if they choose to address it first instead of wide receiver, for example. However, the draft could fall just right for the Browns to land Mauigoa after all.

That is how things played out in a recent mock draft, with former NFL general manager Ran Carthon naming Mauigoa as his pick for the Browns at No. 6.

“With the sixth pick, the Cleveland Browns select Francis Mauigoa, offensive lineman from the University of Miami. What I feel you’re getting with him is you’re getting a starting guard or a starting tackle. All I know is that he’ll be one of your best five. He wants to play guard. He wants to play tackle. He just wants to be one of your top five,” Carthon said.

On today's "The Schrager Hour" we did a live mock draft simulation with Ran Carthon (former Titans GM), @dpbrugler , and @FieldYates . The Browns were up at 6. Mendoza, Bailey, Reese, Styles, and Love off the board. Here's Ran Carthon on what he'd do in this scenario. pic.twitter.com/AI5gKMh8yw — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 15, 2026

In this mock, which included Peter Schrager and Field Yates of ESPN, and Dane Brugler of The Athletic, the first five selections were quarterback Fernando Mendoza, edge rusher David Bailey, linebacker Arvell Reese, linebacker Sonny Styles, and running back Jeremiyah Love. The surprise pick of that group would be Styles, who may be competing with Mauigoa for the final spot in the top five.

Carthon said he did not believe any of the wide receivers, which would include Carnell Tate, were worthy of the No. 6 selection. So he opted for Mauigoa, who would be another versatile player for head coach Todd Monken and offensive line coach George Warhop to use at various positions.

Mauigoa played tackle in college, but he may be better suited to guard in the NFL. Carthon proposed a Cleveland offensive line that would have him at right guard, next to tackle Tytus Howard. That could put Elgton Jenkins at center, Zion Johnson at left guard and potentially Dawand Jones at left tackle.

If this draft scenario were to hold, and the Browns do land Mauigoa, they could then look to their No. 24 overall pick to satisfy their need for a wide receiver.

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Insider Says Top OL Prospect Makes Sense For Browns At No. 6