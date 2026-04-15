Analyst Sees ‘Massive Victory’ For Browns In Draft Scenario

The Cleveland Browns could be the pivot point of the early stages of the 2026 NFL Draft. Sitting at No. 6 overall, that could be the first spot where a team lower in the order could be looking to trade up for a player they covet.

After trading down in last year’s draft, that is a situation the Browns could take full advantage of again by adding additional selections. That’s especially true if Cleveland does not feel comfortable with the value of the players remaining at their positions of need, namely, offensive line and wide receiver.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report analyst Alex Kay sees a “massive victory” for the Browns in one draft scenario, which would be acquiring two valuable picks in a trade down with the New York Jets.

“Working out an agreement with another long-suffering franchise in the New York Jets could be the best move for both parties. Dealing the No. 6 pick in exchange for a package headlined by two of Gang Green’s premium selections (Nos. 16 and 33) would give Cleveland the type of capital required to orchestrate a rapid turnaround. If Cleveland drops to the midpoint of Round 1, Monroe Freeling should be atop the team’s wish list. Freeling could ultimately come off the board as early as No. 6 overall to Cleveland, but getting him midway through the first round would be a far better value. Trading down and landing a left tackle to build around would be a massive victory for Andrew Berry in what will be a make-or-break draft for the GM,” Kay wrote.

By doing so, the Browns would likely be passing on wide receiver Carnell Tate, who may be the Jets’ target in such a move, and potentially offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, depending on how the top five plays out. However, Freeling may still be on the board at No. 16, which, when considering he is being linked to Cleveland as high as No. 6, would be a very good value.

If he is not, there is a chance offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor will be there, and he has also been in play for the higher selection. So, the Browns could satisfy their need for a left tackle while also adding the No. 33 pick to their early draft capital, which includes the No. 24 and No. 39 selections.

The Browns could then come away with four top prospects from the first 40 picks, which would allow them to address needs in addition to wide receiver and offensive line, such as defensive back. It is similar to the way they built their highly regarded 2025 draft class, using picks acquired in their trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to add running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry seems to be comfortable in such a scenario, so he could make it pay off in a big way for a second year in a row.

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