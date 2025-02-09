Browns Nation

Saturday, February 8, 2025
Matthew Peralta
By
Analyst Predicts Favorable Outcome For Browns In Myles Garrett Saga
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had enough questions to answer heading into the offseason, but they were on the receiving end of a bombshell when Myles Garrett decided to formally request a trade.

Garrett has been an iconic player for the Browns since being drafted first overall in 2017, immediately asserting himself as one of the best pass rushers in the league.

Not many players are built like Garrett: big, strong, fast, athletic, and relentless, speeding off the edge to chase down quarterbacks.

Garrett’s been the heart and soul of the Cleveland defense, and it’s hard to imagine him suiting up anywhere else at this point in his career.

Given what he can do defensively alone, Garrett will attract numerous suitors, though Cleveland technically has no obligation to deal with him.

In fact, Jeff Lloyd of Orange and Brown Rpt. believes that the Browns could fix the situation and extend Garrett.

A couple of quick Myles Garrett thoughts. If, Cleveland thought they can’t compete they would be telling him they were going to trade him, not the other way around. What’s the outcome? Myles Garrett signs the richest defensive contract in history and stays. #DawgPound,” Lloyd tweeted.

Lloyd might be posting some wishful thinking, as normally stars ask out because they think they can’t win in their current situation, but it’s still within the realm of possibilities that he stays.

However, trading Garrett would result in a haul of picks, so it’s a path that the organization should at least consider to help jumpstart a rebuild.

Browns Nation