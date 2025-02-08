Analyst Warns Fans About What Is Coming For Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ future appears murky at best now after Myles Garrett dropped a bombshell of a trade request.

Garrett’s trade request arrived just before Super Bowl LIX, shifting focus away from the championship game and compelling Cleveland fans to reflect on the dismal condition of the franchise.

While the Browns technically don’t need to trade Garrett, it might be in their best interest, given that they’re going nowhere fast.

Cleveland doesn’t have a long-term answer at quarterback, and without one in place, it’s hard to imagine the team winning many games in the 2025 NFL season and potentially beyond.

Given the number of assets they would presumably acquire by trading Garrett, the team could at least justify a rebuild with the fanbase.

However, Tyvis Powell, on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, warned that Cleveland will likely not be very good for the foreseeable future.

“The problem is everybody, to the fans, it’s like, ‘If we trade Myles, we need something to be competitive.’ The problem is you gotta just understand that the Browns are just not gonna be that competitive for the next few years. It’s just what it is,” Powell said.

While Powell’s words might sting, they’re unfortunately the truth, as trading away someone like Garrett almost guarantees they’ll lose games at a much higher rate.

For a tortured fan base like the Browns’, this is not what they’d like to hear, though, given the circumstances, it is their new reality.

A deal doesn’t appear to be imminent, though talks could quickly pick up following the Super Bowl.

