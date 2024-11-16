Analyst Names 1 Stat That Defines The Browns’ Season

At 2-7, the Cleveland Browns are heading to New Orleans on Sunday to take on a Saints team with a similar record.

The Browns are facing their sixth team this year that has a losing record when they square off against New Orleans this weekend, an indictment of how weak their opposition has been to start the year.

Despite having faced opponents with losing records, the Browns have been unable to climb above the .500 mark thus far.

According to Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, the team’s mark against sub-.500 teams is the defining stat of the Browns’ 2024 NFL regular season.

“(At 1-4), Cleveland’s record against teams that are below .500, which is the worst such mark in the NFL. The Browns can’t blame the schedule for their struggles,” Gagnon wrote.

The team’s only win against those five squads that currently possess a losing record was in the second week of the season, an 18-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cleveland’s four losses have come to the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Only three other teams on the schedule – the Denver Broncos, the Bengals, and the Miami Dolphins – currently have a .500 record or worse record.

The Browns entered this season with the NFL’s toughest schedule based on their opponents’ 2023 record, and their remaining schedule ranks among the league’s toughest down the final stretch of the 2024 campaign.

Cleveland announced earlier this week that veteran quarterback Jameis Winston would continue in that role, and he’s 1-1 in his two starts this year.

