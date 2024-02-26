Browns Nation

Analyst Predicts Major Change For Browns This Week

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns already have one of the best defenses in the game, and the special teams unit is also quite well-coached.

So, it’s only natural to see them putting the biggest emphasis on the other side of the field.

Hiring Ken Dorsey as the team’s offensive coordinator could be a massive win for this front office.

However, with head coach Kevin Stefanski being in charge of play-calling since he arrived in Cleveland, some question if Dorsey is going to be able to make an actual impact on his team.

That’s not the case with ESPN analyst Aaron Goldhammer (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

Recently, the radio host shared his bold prediction for the Browns this week, claiming that Stefanski will announce at his Wednesday press conference that he’s giving up play-calling duties to Dorsey.

There are arguments in favor and against that.

On the one hand, the offense could use a change of direction, and while Stefanski was known for his expertise in that regard, perhaps it’s time he focused on other aspects of coaching.

On the other hand, Dorsey was often lauded for his play design, scheming, and creativity, but he was questioned for his play-calling.

Whatever the case, he’s also found plenty of success with quarterbacks throughout the course of his career.

Dorsey helped Cam Newton become an MVP, and he also brought the best out of Josh Allen, so there are big hopes for him and his partnership with Deshaun Watson.

Hopefully, Cleveland’s star quarterback will be healthy enough to excel regardless of who’s calling the plays.

