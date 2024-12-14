Analyst Predicts Score Of Browns, Chiefs Game

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for perhaps their toughest matchup of the 2024 season.

They are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, a team that has the best record in the AFC.

Many people have already counted the Browns out of this game given their track record this season, but their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers proved that anything is possible.

The Chiefs’ offense has struggled compared to how they’ve performed in the past, which might be an opportunity for the Browns.

Fans might be optimistic about the Browns’ chances, but analyst Marcus Mosher’s breakdown of this game indicates otherwise.

“The Chiefs need to win this game to stay ahead of the Bills and the Steelers for the No. 1 seed, but playing on the road in Cleveland can be tough for most opponents. However, take the Chiefs to win and finally cover in what will likely be a sloppy game on Sunday,” Mosher said.

His score prediction: Chiefs 24, Browns 17

The Chiefs have been notorious for not covering betting spreads this season, which has caused bettors some anguish.

They are favored by just four points over the Browns on Sunday, and while Mosher of The 33rd Team expects this to be an interesting game, he does believe the Chiefs can win by at least four points.

Cleveland might not have anything to play for, record-wise, but with Jameis Winston under center, this team will likely do whatever they can to win and knock the Chiefs down a few pegs.

