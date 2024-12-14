Browns Nation

Saturday, December 14, 2024
Former Player Reveals What Jameis Winston Needs To Change On Sunday

By
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

 

When Deshaun Watson went out with a season-ending injury, the Cleveland Browns turned to Jameis Winston at quarterback, hoping his experience could help them stay on the right track.

The Browns don’t have a winning record to hang their hat on, but Winston has certainly provided some highlight moments.

He has had a few down games as well, which has caused mixed reactions from the fanbase.

Winston is known as a gunslinger who isn’t afraid to throw the ball into tight areas, which has gone well on several occasions.

There are times when he abandons his tendencies and plays differently than he usually does, which is a problem, at least in Josh Cribbs’ eyes.

Cribbs talked about Winston during a recent segment of his podcast, indicating that the veteran QB needs to keep letting it fly.

“We need him to continue to be that gunslinger and work out the kinks as we go,” Cribbs said.

In his mind, Winston should stick with what he knows, rather than trying to do something else and make more mistakes.

Interceptions are seemingly always going to be a part of his game if he keeps this approach, but teams can live with it if he follows it up with incredible touchdown passes and unlikely completions.

Winston’s career is unknown after the 2024 season, but if he can prove to the Browns and to the rest of the league that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank, he might still have a future as a full-time starter.

Browns Nation