Analyst Predicts Score Of Browns, Dolphins Game

The Cleveland Browns have only won three games all season.

They’re currently slated to have the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That may be the only silver lining of the season.

With that in mind, Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team shared his prediction for the upcoming slate, which obviously included the Browns’ matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Despite being at home and having an edge on the defensive side of the field, Mosher doesn’t like Kevin Stefanski’s chances.

“Cleveland’s pass rush could be a major problem for Miami, but look for the Dolphins to get a close win on the road here in Week 17,” Mosher said.

He predicted the Dolphins to beat the Browns, 20-17.

Mike McDaniel usually dominates against losing teams, whereas he struggles against good teams.

The Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention for weeks now, and more than that, they will most likely be without some of their key contributors.

The Browns need to get a jump start to the offseason, meaning they will most likely give backups and younger players an extended look to see what they have on their hands right now.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean they will wave the white flag and give up.

But with the Dolphins desperately hanging on to a tiny hope of making the playoffs, they will bring their A-Game.

