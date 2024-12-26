Browns Made 3 Roster Moves On Thursday

The Cleveland Browns are beginning to focus on next season now that their 2024 campaign is almost wrapped up.

While their immediate attention will be on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, the Browns have the opportunity to work out several players and decide on their fate within the final two weeks of the season.

Cleveland appears to have done just that for one player, adding a defensive tackle to the team’s practice squad in one of its three roster moves on Thursday.

“Browns place DT Shelby Harris on injured reserve with an elbow injury which ends his season. WR/PR James Proche is signed to the active roster … Browns also signed DT Michael Dwumfour to the practice squad,” Greetham said.

Dwumfour broke into the league in 2021, starting one game for the Houston Texans that season.

He played again in 2022, splitting his season between the Texans and the San Francisco 49ers.

In 12 total games over two seasons, Dwumfour has earned 13 tackles and 0.5 sacks as well as recovered one fumble.

He was on the practice roster for the Houston Texans in 2023, and he attempted to make the roster with the Chicago Bears during this offseason.

Harris had started 13 of the 14 games he’s played this season for the Browns, recording 37 tackles and 1.5 sacks in those appearances.

The 10-year veteran has played in 84 games during his time in the league.

Proche is a five-year veteran, having played in 60 games since entering the league in 2020.

This season, the wide receiver has played seven games for the Browns, returning 18 punts for 163 yards during those contests.

He’s also caught all three targets thrown his way for 21 yards in 2024.

