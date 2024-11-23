Analyst Predicts Steelers To Blowout Browns In Week 14

The Cleveland Browns dampened Pittsburgh’s momentum Thursday night, handing the Steelers a 24-19 defeat in snowy Cleveland.

The loss dropped Pittsburgh to 8-3 heading into their semi-bye week, but CBS Sports analyst Bryan DeArdo remains optimistic about the Steelers’ chances in their Week 14 rematch.

DeArdo envisions a different outcome when these AFC North rivals meet again, predicting a decisive 31-13 Steelers victory.

His confidence stems from Pittsburgh’s late-game offensive surge on Thursday, when they scored touchdowns on consecutive fourth-quarter drives.

He expects the Steelers’ defense to focus on containing Jerry Jeudy, who made several critical catches in the Browns’ victory.

“I don’t see lightning striking twice,” DeArdo wrote. ” The Browns showed Thursday that they can beat the Steelers, but Pittsburgh should be able to handle its business this time around. Defensively, Pittsburgh will probably focus more on containing Jerry Jeudy, who made several big catches during Thursday night’s win.”

The Steelers’ defense has emerged as their strongest in five years, positioning them well for a postseason push.

While Russell Wilson and the offense have shown improvement, their red zone efficiency remains a concern, currently ranking 30th in the league.

The special teams unit, however, has maintained consistency throughout the season, with Chris Boswell converting 93.9% of his field goals and all 21 extra point attempts.

DeArdo sees the Steelers potentially securing 11 or 12 wins this season, putting them in contention for both a playoff berth and the AFC North title, depending on the Ravens’ performance down the stretch.

That being said, the Browns fans know well that Pittsburgh entered this week’s game as favorites.

As the Steelers work to develop a more effective gameplan for Week 14, Cleveland’s coaching staff will undoubtedly be making their own adjustments for the crucial rematch.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Stands Alone This Season With Notable Stat