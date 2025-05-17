Browns Nation

Saturday, May 17, 2025
Analyst Predicts When Browns Could Make QB Change During Season

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
Analyst Predicts When Browns Could Make QB Change During Season
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 NFL Draft desperately needing to upgrade their quarterback room and they did just that by adding both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns took Gabriel in the third round and capitalized on Sanders’ fall and nabbed him in the fifth round.

While the Gabriel pick was met with plenty of criticism and labeled a reach, there was praise for Cleveland gambling on Sanders so late in the draft.

The prevailing thought is that either Gabriel or Sanders will emerge from training camp as the team’s backup quarterback for the 2025 NFL season, but as of now it’s unclear which rookie has separated himself.

Gabriel and Sanders both bring different things to the table and each prospect could have a shot to prove themselves in the regular season.

As for when that might happen, analyst Earl Mauldin predicted a change could come as soon as Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins.

“Week 7 because you don’t want to do it Week 6 on the road against a divisional opponent being the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Mauldin said.

As things stand now, veteran Joe Flacco will likely start the 2025 season as the Browns’ starter but there’s no guarantee that will be the case for the entire season.

Cleveland needs to figure out whether or not Gabriel or Sanders has what it takes to be the franchise’s long-term solution at quarterback and the only way to do that is by giving them game-time reps.

Sanders has upside and talent to win the job, though Gabriel shouldn’t be overlooked in the competition.

It’ll be interesting to see if either rookie is up to the task or if Cleveland will need to continue its search next offseason.

