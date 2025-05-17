Former GM Turns Heads With Bold Shedeur Sanders Prediction

The Cleveland Browns turned heads across the league when they selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Many analysts expected to hear his name called much earlier.

Yet one NFL talent evaluator has consistently maintained his belief in Sanders.

Former NFL general manager Scot McCloughan has emerged as perhaps the quarterback’s most vocal supporter, and his endorsement has only grown stronger since rookie minicamp began.

When questioned about his evaluation of Sanders and the factors behind the surprising draft slide, McCloughan offered a bold assessment.

“I gave him a first-round grade. I think he’ll be the best quarterback out of this draft,” McCloughan said. “When his career is said and done, he’ll be the best quarterback taken in this draft.”

"I gave him a first-round grade and I just don't throw those around like they're anything. In my opinion, he was the best QB in this draft." Former NFL GM Scot McCloughan on Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur’s impressive resume speaks for itself: a standout collegiate career at both Jackson State and Colorado, a Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, and the highest completion percentage in Division I history.

Sanders has officially begun his professional journey, taking his initial snaps with the Cleveland Browns during rookie minicamp.

His performance quickly caught the attention of McCloughan, whose opinion carries significant weight throughout NFL circles.

His reputation for evaluating quarterback talent makes this praise particularly meaningful as competition begins to intensify in Cleveland.

During McCloughan’s tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, he played a key role in selecting Alex Smith with the first overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Later, as a senior personnel executive with the Seattle Seahawks, McCloughan contributed to the decision to draft Russell Wilson in the third round, a selection that transformed the franchise and led Seattle to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

