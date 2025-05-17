Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, May 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former GM Turns Heads With Bold Shedeur Sanders Prediction

Former GM Turns Heads With Bold Shedeur Sanders Prediction

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former GM Turns Heads With Bold Shedeur Sanders Prediction
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns turned heads across the league when they selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Many analysts expected to hear his name called much earlier.

Yet one NFL talent evaluator has consistently maintained his belief in Sanders.

Former NFL general manager Scot McCloughan has emerged as perhaps the quarterback’s most vocal supporter, and his endorsement has only grown stronger since rookie minicamp began.

When questioned about his evaluation of Sanders and the factors behind the surprising draft slide, McCloughan offered a bold assessment.

“I gave him a first-round grade.  I think he’ll be the best quarterback out of this draft,” McCloughan said. “When his career is said and done, he’ll be the best quarterback taken in this draft.”

Shedeur’s impressive resume speaks for itself: a standout collegiate career at both Jackson State and Colorado, a Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, and the highest completion percentage in Division I history.

Sanders has officially begun his professional journey, taking his initial snaps with the Cleveland Browns during rookie minicamp.

His performance quickly caught the attention of McCloughan, whose opinion carries significant weight throughout NFL circles.

His reputation for evaluating quarterback talent makes this praise particularly meaningful as competition begins to intensify in Cleveland.

During McCloughan’s tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, he played a key role in selecting Alex Smith with the first overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Later, as a senior personnel executive with the Seattle Seahawks, McCloughan contributed to the decision to draft Russell Wilson in the third round, a selection that transformed the franchise and led Seattle to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

NEXT:  Browns Receive Interesting Grade For Offseason Moves
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation