Analyst Predicts When Shedeur Sanders Will Make First Start

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of options to start at quarterback.

That’s not something one could’ve usually said of this team in the past.

However, as much as they have options, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re all top-tier candidates.

As such, there are no guarantees, and not even getting the nod in Week 1 will mean that the player is in the clear.

If anything, there will be a lot of pressure on everybody to deliver, knowing that they have multiple players looking to take over.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Garrett Bush predicted when Shedeur Sanders will get the nod.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Bush claimed that the Browns would wait until Week 6 to start Sanders in a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

“[The Steelers] are the sixth game of the season? Oh, I think that’s the first game Shedeur Sanders starts. They won’t do it going across the pond. That won’t happen. It is too much chaos. They’ll wait. They play at Pittsburgh. It’s a big enough challenge, and they can drum it up and say, ‘It’s at Pittsburgh.’ What a great way to get your first start and cut your gums on playing at Pittsburgh. Yeah, I think Shedeur’s the starting quarterback change at Week 6,” Bush said.

Notably, it would make sense to wait until the team is back from London before giving Sanders a chance to prove his worth.

Then again, having him make his debut on the road and against a divisional rival that also happens to have an elite defense might not be the wisest idea.

Sanders reportedly turned plenty of heads at OTAs, and while he may have entered the offseason as the fourth guy in the pecking order, he certainly has plenty of people rooting for him.

The Browns’ quarterback conundrum is a situation to keep a close eye on, and while there are no guarantees at this point, it would be wise to predict that they will have multiple players under center this season.

