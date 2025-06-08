Browns Urged To Make ‘Right Move’ With Free Agent RB

The Cleveland Browns chose to let Nick Chubb walk away in free agency this season.

Unfortunately for him, there have been no takers.

We’re already in June, and the Georgia product is still unsigned.

That’s why Nick Karns took to X to urge the Browns to ‘do the right thing’ and reach an agreement with their former superstar.

Some things are bigger than football. Some things are about what's right. What's right is Nick Chubb in a Cleveland Browns uniform. pic.twitter.com/0OHMfuT3xN — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) June 7, 2025

The Browns reportedly didn’t want to sign Chubb unless they had a clear role for him in the offense.

They reportedly didn’t want to insult him by having him there just for depth purposes and not even take the field.

That makes perfect sense, and it’s safe to say that he’s earned that.

Then again, he’s also earned the right to walk away from the game on his own terms and, more importantly, with the team that drafted him.

Not so long ago, Chubb was the absolute best player on the team, single-handedly putting the offense on his shoulders.

Of course, there are no guarantees, and this is a business first and foremost, but some things are bigger than money and the industry.

The Browns drafted Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson to be their running backs of the future.

Then, Jerome Ford agreed to take a pay cut to stay with the team, thus closing the door on any chance of Chubb returning.

Barring a shocking turn of events or a huge injury, the Browns likely won’t sign Chubb.

And even though he was tied to the Chicago Bears for weeks, it now seems like he might enter this season without a deal.

