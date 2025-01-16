Analyst Predicts Which 2 QBs Browns Will Acquire In Offseason

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly add two quarterbacks to their roster this offseason.

According to recent reports, they will not only sign a veteran signal-caller but also draft a rookie in the NFL Draft.

And while most people believe that they will take either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with their No. 2 pick, the latest reports show that they could wait until the second round to get their guy.

With that in mind, Ken Carman predicted that the team will likely look to sign Kirk Cousins to start the season.

However, he also predicted they would eventually draft Jaxson Dart.

So from what @ByJasonLloyd just told us about Stefanski having the say, I'm just going to guess now on 1/16: Cousins starts the season,

Jaxson Dart finishes it. — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) January 16, 2025

The Cousins’ rumors have been around for weeks now.

He’s likely to be released by the Atlanta Falcons, making him an affordable and logical option for the Browns.

He has a history with Stefanski, dating back to their days together with the Minnesota Vikings.

He’s familiar with the offense and has thrived in it.

As for Dart, the Ole Miss product has been a quick riser on most draft boards lately.

Of course, the Browns will likely have to be able to draft him late in the first round or early in the second, which could be challenging.

As for their No. 2 pick, they should have plenty of appealing options to choose from.

