Thursday, January 16, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals How Tommy Rees Will Help Browns With New QB

Insider Reveals How Tommy Rees Will Help Browns With New QB

Ernesto Cova
Insider Reveals How Tommy Rees Will Help Browns With New QB
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have their new offensive coordinator.

Tommy Rees isn’t a big name in the pros yet, but he’s earned his stripes at the collegiate level.

As such, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes he can be a very valuable asset in the Browns’ pursuit of a rookie quarterback.

Talking on “The Bullpen With Adam the Bull,” Cabot claimed that he ‘knew everything’ about Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, given their past together with the Crimson Tide.

Per Cabot, even if the Browns don’t go with Milroe in the NFL Draft and opt to go after Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders instead, Rees will be a valuable asset to develop whichever young quarterback they get.

While he’s still a young coach, he has an extensive background working with quarterbacks at Notre Dame and Alabama, which could greatly help the Browns.

Most insiders and fans agree that Kevin Stefanski will likely go back to calling plays on offense, so Rees might be more of a high-end assistant than a traditional offensive coordinator.

Maybe that will be the case, but he should still have an opportunity to work closely with any rookie signal-caller the Browns go after in the offseason, molding him and developing his game before the pros.

Milroe will most likely be available early in the second round.

So, if the Browns decided to trade down or go in a different direction with the No. 2 pick, that might mean they’ve set their sights on him.

Browns Nation