Draft Analyst Projects Browns To Land ‘Big’ Tackle Prospect

The Cleveland Browns are fortunate that they are likely able to have two relatively safe picks available to them at No. 6 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Either one would satisfy their need for a top-notch wide receiver or an offensive tackle.

While Carnell Tate is widely considered to be the perfect move if the Browns choose to address wide receiver with their initial pick in the first round, there is an offensive tackle who is almost as much of a sure thing. Spencer Fano is perhaps the most solid lineman prospect in the class, even if he doesn’t play the left tackle position that Cleveland would likely prefer.

So, draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah is projecting the Browns to land the “big” tackle prospect with that selection.

“I think you have to go with the tackle here, knowing there’s going to be some other receivers later on down the board, so I’m going to go Spencer Fano, the big tackle out of Utah [for the Browns],” Jeremiah said.

"I think you have to go with the tackle here, knowing there's going to be some other receivers later on down the board, so I'm going to go Spencer Fano," – @MoveTheSticks on the Browns at no. 6 overall. pic.twitter.com/TDz6gSDUtg — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 13, 2026

After beginning his college career at Utah as a left tackle, Fano started 24 games at right tackle the past two seasons. In addition, at 6-foot-5-1/2, 311 pounds, he showed tremendous versatility at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, even making some snaps at center.

That could fit in well on the Browns’ rebuilt offensive line, which has other versatile members, including tackle Tytus Howard and center Elgton Jenkins, who each have NFL experience at guard. With guard Zion Johnson and tackle Dawand Jones also on hand, Fano could allow new head coach Todd Monken and offensive line coach George Warhop to play the best five linemen, regardless of position.

The Browns also could opt for Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa at No. 6, though many mock drafts have him being selected in the top five. Cleveland also has been linked to Monroe Freeling of Georgia and Kadyn Proctor of Alabama, and though each is a more prototypical left tackle, they would be considered a reach that high.

Of course, there is always the chance the Browns could make a surprise selection or trade down if there is more value to be had by doing so, but if they do stand pat and make their pick, Fano would be a worthwhile choice.

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