Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Browns, Jets Trade

The Cleveland Browns need a running back.

Even if they bring Nick Chubb back, which seems like a long shot at this point, they will still need someone to lead the way for years to come.

That’s why, with all the rumors surrounding Breece Hall’s future with the New York Jets, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report believes the Browns could swoop in and get him:

Trade Terms: Jets receive: 2025 third-round pick (No. 67 overall), 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 216 overall)

Browns receive: RB Breece Hall “Trading for Hall would immediately elevate Cleveland’s backfield. His presence would not only give the team a dynamic option who could shoulder a good portion of the rushing load, but he’d also help take the heat off whomever lines up under center for the Browns in 2025,” Kay wrote.

Of course, giving up two draft picks isn’t ideal, but they would do so for a proven veteran who’s missed just one game after his rookie season was cut short with an ACL injury.

He’s a very solid option out of the backfield, and while he’s coming off a down season, it also had to do with the Jets’ offensive shortcomings and Braelon Allen’s arrival.

Hall is still young, and he’s shown that he can be a workhorse running back in this league.

The Jets will reportedly use a committee in the backfield next season, and they’ve even been tied to Boise State star Ashton Jeanty, so moving on from Hall seems likely.

He will be under contract for another season before he hits free agency, but the Browns still have some wiggle room and available cap space to work out a deal with him.

The Browns need to bolster their running game, and adding a player of Breece Hall’s caliber would be a significant splash and step in the right direction, even at the expense of an early third-round selection.

