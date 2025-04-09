Insider Believes Browns Could Make Big Move In First-Round Of Draft

According to many insiders, the Cleveland Browns are still not fully sold on Shedeur Sanders.

Most insiders believe they’re leaning toward taking either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, meaning that they will likely take their quarterback in the second or third round.

With that in mind, Tony Grossi believes that trading down from No. 2 would put them in a better position to do that.

In his latest column, he argued that the Browns could need an additional second-round pick to make sure they can get whoever they want, which is why they might trade down from No. 2:

“They might have to move up from No. 33 into the back of the first round for their guy. Owning an extra pick in the second round would make that an easier decision and give them the nimbleness to strike quickly. Which is why they haven’t ruled out a trade-down from No. 2,” Grossi wrote.

Of course, that would make sense, and there’s always been a strong case for trading down from the No. 2 selection if they don’t intend to take Sanders.

Then again, there’s only a handful of teams that could actually help the Browns.

You don’t want to fall too far down and leave without Hunter or Carter, and it’s unclear whether the New York Giants or New England Patriots would even want to trade up.

They could end up getting another superstar prospect like Mason Graham or bolster their offensive line with Armand Membou, but it would still feel like they could’ve gotten a better player had they stayed at No. 2.

Even so, you can’t have everything in life, and they will most likely have to make sacrifices and compromise to do what’s best for them now and in the long run.

If history has taught us something, it is that anything can happen in the NFL Draft.

