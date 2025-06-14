Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Browns, Saints Trade

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in an unusual predicament with four healthy quarterbacks currently on their roster.

Managing that many signal callers through the regular season seems impractical, setting the stage for potential roster moves before the 2025 campaign begins.

One analyst has proposed a trade scenario that could address multiple needs for both Cleveland and New Orleans.

Pat McGuire recently discussed the possibility during his appearance on The Hanford Dixon Show, suggesting the Browns should part ways with Kenny Pickett in exchange for Saints wide receiver Chris Olave.

“(Saints) do not have a quarterback really. Spencer Rattler is not going to be the guy for them. I think if they want to be competent they could trade for a guy like Kenny Pickett. I would take Chris Olave in return if they’ll have him. Other than that, I’ll take a fifth for Kenny,” McGuire said.

Kenny Pickett to the Saints for Chris Olave in return. Who says no? #DawgPound "I think if they want to be competent they could trade for a guy like Kenny Pickett." –@p_mcguire18 Presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/zB1MaG0Ran pic.twitter.com/0et6m9uMxy — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) June 13, 2025

The connection between Pickett and New Orleans extends beyond speculation.

Kellen Moore, who served as Pickett’s offensive coordinator in Philadelphia last season, now leads the Saints as their head coach. That existing relationship could smooth any potential transition.

Cleveland acquired Pickett earlier this offseason to strengthen their quarterback depth.

The Browns also signed veteran Joe Flacco in free agency and selected two promising rookies in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders during the NFL Draft.

For New Orleans, the quarterback position remains unsettled following another disappointing season. Spencer Rattler showed flashes but hasn’t established himself as a long term solution.

Trading a proven receiver like Olave would be costly, but acquiring a quarterback with starting experience could prove valuable.

The Browns’ crowded quarterback room makes trades almost inevitable.

Whether Pickett becomes the odd man out remains to be seen.

