Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Draft Day Trade For Browns

The Cleveland Browns will most likely finish the season with a bottom-five record. And while that should be more than enough to get a potential franchise player, it might still not be enough to get the player they need.

That’s why Tony Rizzo wants to see the Browns pull off a big trade.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, he urged them to trade up with the Tennessee Titans to get Fernando Mendoza.

“Would you trade two number ones and a two next year for Fernando Mendoza? I want to see Mendoza against Matt Patricia’s NFL defense,” Rizzo said.

Here is the trade that was proposed.

“Would you do this trade if you were the Browns: Titans get –

– 2026 Browns 1st rounder

– 2026 Jags 1st rounder

– 2027 Browns 2nd rounder Browns get –

– Fernando Mendoza”

Of course, that would be way easier said than done. In this scenario, the Browns would have to give up their first-round pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, and their 2027 second-round pick. That’s usually what it takes to trade up to No. 1 or No. 2.

That would make sense for a clear-cut superstar prospect. Unfortunately, that’s not the case with Mendoza.

Granted, he seems to have what it takes to be a franchise-caliber quarterback, but he might not be a high-end prospect like we’ve seen in recent years with Drake Maye or Caleb Williams. If anything, the Browns might be better off trading up to get Dante Moore, who seems to have a higher ceiling.

The Browns desperately need to address the quarterback situation, as it’s painfully evident that their quarterback of the future isn’t on the roster. That being said, they also need to bolster their offensive line and add talent to the wide receivers room, so they might not be able to afford giving up that many valuable assets to trade up.

