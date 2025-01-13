Analyst Proposes Interesting Choice For Browns’ No.2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns are sitting pretty heading into the 2025 NFL draft with the No. 2 overall pick and a total of 11 selections at their disposal, including four picks in the top 100.

Unlike recent years, this draft’s quarterback class isn’t generating the same buzz, making it trickier to predict how those early picks might shake out.

A fascinating discussion emerged on “The Return With Josh Cribbs” podcast, where the former Browns star weighed in on whether the team should target Abdul Carter with their second overall pick or explore trade-down options to find a defensive partner for Myles Garrett.

Cribbs envisions Carter as the perfect complement to Garrett’s dominance, drawing a Batman and Robin parallel.

The show highlighted Carter’s draft profile, comparing his potential impact to what Garrett brought when he entered the league. Cribbs laid out his perspective clearly:

“So, the reason why I think, if we don’t take Travis Hunter, we should trade down is because we have a lot of holes to fill. Like, we do need a Robin and he would be a Robin.”

Should the Browns consider going after Abdul Carter at No. 2 or a possible trade-down in the draft to pair with Myles? #DawgPound "He would be a Robin" –@JoshCribbs16 pic.twitter.com/KXe81ZZVIh — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) January 13, 2025

The timing of this discussion is particularly intriguing given Myles Garrett’s recent comments about wanting to see the Browns’ roadmap for success in 2025.

While Garrett didn’t explicitly threaten to leave, his message carried clear implications about his future with the team.

The Browns now face the challenge of proving they can build a contender around their defensive superstar, whether through quarterback upgrades, offensive line improvements, or strategic shifts.

This situation puts the Cleveland Browns at a critical decision point for the upcoming draft.

They could pursue a quarterback to secure their offensive future, zero in on another position of need, or leverage their prime draft position for additional picks through a trade.

While the market for trading up remains uncertain, the Browns’ No. 2 spot could attract some compelling offers as draft day approaches.

