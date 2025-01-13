Browns Nation

Monday, January 13, 2025
Browns Insider Names 2 Intriguing QBs In Draft

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are faced with a difficult decision ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

After watching what Deshaun Watson has done on the field thus far, and seeing his recent injury issues, fans are forced to wonder what’s next for the Browns at this position.

Sure, Watson might not be a fan favorite for his off-field actions and lack of availability during his tenure with the team, but he was at least someone who played MVP-caliber football at one point in his career.

The same could not be said for the Browns’ other options during the Watson era, which has made for an interesting few years for this team.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson hasn’t been the answer, and neither has Jameis Winston, even though he’s a fun player and a great locker-room presence.

With all of that in mind, analyst Tony Grossi mentioned two potential quarterbacks that the Browns could draft with the No. 2 overall pick.

“It’s early in my pre-draft process (LOL). Right now, the only ones that intrigue me are Ward and Jaxson Dart of Mississippi. I might change my mind after the Combine,” Grossi said.

To Grossi, Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart are his top two options for the Browns, although, he admitted that this could change over the next several months, especially after the Combine, where a lot can shift around.

The Browns have gone through their fair share of heartbreak and frustration over the years, so if they could find a more stable quarterback, that could solve a lot of their problems, at least on offense.

Browns Nation