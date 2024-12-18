Analyst Proposes Interesting QB Option For Browns Next Season

The Cleveland Browns are making a change at quarterback for their upcoming matchup.

It’ll be Dorian Thompson-Robinson, not Jameis Winston, taking the reins ahead of the divisional clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

That could be linked to Winston’s struggles with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Whatever the case, it has re-ignited the debate about whether the Browns should roll with Winston next year.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Brad Stainbrook had a rather interesting proposal, stating that the Browns could look to get Kirk Cousins and a rookie quarterback for next season.

Kirk Cousins and a rookie quarterback in Cleveland next season? One of many options for the #Browns. Buckle up. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) December 18, 2024

Cousins recently lost his starting job to rookie first-round pick Michael Penix Jr.

He’s thrown one touchdown against nine interceptions in the last five games, costing his team a shot at the division.

He doesn’t look like the player he once was, and he’s signed to a four-year deal worth $180 million, so it would be interesting to see how the numbers would fit.

Still, taking money out of the equation wouldn’t be the worst idea for the Browns.

Cousins has struggled mightily this season, but it also has had to do with scheming.

The Falcons don’t run a lot of play action, which has historically been Cousins’ biggest strength, and he might be better suited for the Browns’ offense.

Whatever the case, whoever they get will need to play behind a better offensive line.

