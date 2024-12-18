Browns Named As Best Fit For WR Prospect

The Cleveland Browns may have found their WR1 already.

However, they might not have much to work with besides Jerry Jeudy.

That’s why they could look to add another pass-catcher in the NFL Draft.

With that in mind, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report chose Ole Miss star WR Tre Harris as a potential fit for this team:

“Despite a limited route tree, Harris has the body-type at 6’3″ and 210 pounds, as well as body control, to play all three of the receiver positions and excel. In a world where offenses want to get the ball out quickly and let their targets go to work, the first-team All-SEC selection will fit in just fine” Sobleski said.

Harris is projected to be one of the first wideouts off the board, sliding into the second round, so the Browns could be in a position to get him.

Tre Harris (WR #OleMiss) is going to be a problem in the NFL. Prototype frame and he knows how to use it. Surprising and impressive ability to sink, wiggle, and create separation on tape. I’m going to be high on him during the draft process. Welcoming comparisons.. pic.twitter.com/8Tmnj7Kgfk — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) December 16, 2024

Of course, there will always be doubts about Ole Miss players, given that their offensive style and scheming don’t necessarily scream ‘NFL football.’

Then again, we’ve seen players like A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf overcome that stigma and become two of the best receivers in the game.

Harris is coming off posting over 1,000 receiving yards despite missing four games due to a groin injury.

While he’s not the most versatile route runner in the game, his speed and physicality have enabled him to make a living by burning opposing defensive backs, and those skills often translate to the next level.

The Browns haven’t gotten much out of Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman, and given their salary-cap situation, they would be wise to look to address their need for another wideout in the NFL Draft.

Harris fits the bill, and it’ll be interesting to see whether the Browns take him.

