Insider Names Intriguing OC Option For Browns

The Cleveland Browns are back in the hunt for an offensive coordinator.

The team will have their third offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

However, the pairing with Ken Dorsey never truly took off, so Zac Jackson of The Athletic believes the team has been accumulating a long list of potential replacements for weeks.

In his latest column, he reported that Jason Vrable could actually be an intriguing candidate for the position.

“Vrable, who turns 40 later this month, has been with the Packers since 2019 and added pass game coordinator to his wide receiver coaching duties in 2022. He’s coached a deep and talented receiver group with the Packers, and his experience in a Shanahan-rooted offense with Packers coach Matt LaFleur means he’s familiar with the base concepts of Stefanski’s preferred offense,” Jackson said.

Vrable currently serves as the Green Bay Packers passing game coordinator, meaning he’s used to coaching an offense with similar concepts to the one Kevin Stefanski prefers to run.

Most insiders agree that coach Stefanski will want to reclaim offensive play-calling duties next season.

He gave up those responsibilities for the first time in his five-year tenure in charge of the organization, but he’s always cherished control over his offense.

That’s most likely why the Browns haven’t been tangled up with some of the most prominent assistant coaches or former head coaches to fill in this vacancy, as Stefanski is firmly expected to handle most of the duties and responsibilities that would come with the position.

Even if that were to be the case, Vrable has done an outstanding job with Matt LaFleur’s offense, helping turn Jordan Love into a promising quarterback and making the most of a receiving corps that didn’t feature a lot of big names.

Whatever the case, it shouldn’t be long before we hear some updates about this hire.

