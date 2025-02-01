Insider Believes Browns Could Draft Standout DT Prospect

The Cleveland Browns will have a busy offseason trying to revamp a roster that desperately needs more talent and depth.

The Browns finished the 2024 NFL season with a 3-14 record, and while the result was far from what the fan base had hoped for, it at least gave the team some draft capital to work with.

Cleveland owns the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft and should come away with a day one starter.

While most believe the Browns will draft a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders for that spot, they can also pivot and draft Abdul Carter to bolster their defense.

However, Cleveland also owns other valuable picks they can use to beef up the defensive line.

For example, the team has the No. 94 pick as a result of the Amari Cooper trade and Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander appears to be a legitimate option via Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“With the pick acquired from Buffalo in the Amari Cooper trade, the Browns add to a defensive line that has age and salary-related questions across the depth chart. Mike Hall Jr., a second-round pick last year, suffered a knee injury in the season finale and his playing status for the start of 2025 is unknown. Alexander continually showed up in the backfield in Senior Bowl practices, and Cleveland needs defensive tackle help for the future even if it retains Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris,” Jackson said.

Alexander seems to be improving his draft stock at the Senior Bowl, making him a worthwhile choice late during Day Two of the draft.

