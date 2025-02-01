Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, February 1, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Believes Browns Could Draft Standout DT Prospect

Insider Believes Browns Could Draft Standout DT Prospect

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Believes Browns Could Draft Standout DT Prospect
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns will have a busy offseason trying to revamp a roster that desperately needs more talent and depth.

The Browns finished the 2024 NFL season with a 3-14 record, and while the result was far from what the fan base had hoped for, it at least gave the team some draft capital to work with.

Cleveland owns the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft and should come away with a day one starter.

While most believe the Browns will draft a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders for that spot, they can also pivot and draft Abdul Carter to bolster their defense.

However, Cleveland also owns other valuable picks they can use to beef up the defensive line.

For example, the team has the No. 94 pick as a result of the Amari Cooper trade and Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander appears to be a legitimate option via Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“With the pick acquired from Buffalo in the Amari Cooper trade, the Browns add to a defensive line that has age and salary-related questions across the depth chart. Mike Hall Jr., a second-round pick last year, suffered a knee injury in the season finale and his playing status for the start of 2025 is unknown. Alexander continually showed up in the backfield in Senior Bowl practices, and Cleveland needs defensive tackle help for the future even if it retains Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris,” Jackson said.

Alexander seems to be improving his draft stock at the Senior Bowl, making him a worthwhile choice late during Day Two of the draft.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals A Big Concern About Browns' Current Roster
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Matthew Peralta
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Matthew Peralta
Contributor at Browns Nation
Matt was born and raised in Long Beach, Calif. and is a lifelong Lakers fan. Because of his love for basketball and [...]

Browns Nation