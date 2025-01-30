Analyst Proposes What Browns Could Offer Titans For No. 1 Pick

The Cleveland Browns currently have the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, they could aim to go even higher.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report believes that Andrew Berry might be tempted to try to trade up with the Tennessee Titans to get the No. 1 pick.

That way, they would guarantee that they get the player they want and, more importantly, that no one will leapfrog them.

For that to happen, however, the Browns would most likely have to surrender their 2025 No. 2 pick and both of their 2025 third-round picks

“The full haul here depends on a lot of variables, including who the other (real or perceived) suitors are, and how high the Titans would like to pick. If they’re simply happy with either of those top-tier quarterbacks, or if they want to retain their ability to pick the best non-quarterback on their board, this is the only option and thus might not require a king’s ransom. However, the swap would likely require Cleveland to surrender at least two Day 2 selections,” Gagnon said. “Predicted return: 2025 No. 2 pick and both of Cleveland’s 2025 third-round picks.”

Truth be told, this sounds highly unlikely.

The Browns need more draft picks, not fewer.

If anything, rumors have stated that the Browns could look to trade down from No. 2.

There has been little information about the Browns’ interest in Cam Ward or Travis Hunter, and there have been reports that Deion Sanders might not want his son Shedeur to play there.

With Jalen Milroe emerging as a potential option at quarterback, it seems like the Browns could look to move down in the first round.

For now, however, there’s no clear course of action.

The Browns will have plenty of options, and maybe not even Berry knows what they’ll do come draft day.

