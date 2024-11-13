Analyst Questions The Talent On Browns’ Roster

The Cleveland Browns have put together a strong roster.

Most analysts agree that this team is better than their record shows.

They also proved it by making the playoffs last season despite having five different starting quarterbacks, one of which was almost retired before getting the nod.

Nevertheless, it seems like Anthony Lima isn’t buying that talk anymore.

In the latest edition of his show with Ken Carman, the renowned pundit questioned whether the Browns were actually more talented than other teams (via 92.3 The Fan).

"I don't think we're nearly as talented as even I thought we were. We keep saying, 'we're more talented than all these teams'. Are we?"@SportsBoyTony asks @KenCarman why the 'more talent' argument is still be made for the #Browns at this point pic.twitter.com/nRtxWGh4G3 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 13, 2024

He argued that the Browns seemed to have bigger names than other teams, yet it doesn’t always show in their production.

He also stated that some Browns fans would rather root for other talented teams, such as the Washington Commanders or Los Angeles Chargers, as they might have a brighter future than the Browns.

He may have some valid points, but it’s not like the Browns don’t have a talented roster.

If anything, the issue with this roster is that they don’t have talented young players to fill in for their veterans.

The Deshaun Watson trade set them back years, as they didn’t have first or second-round picks to get young players ready for when their time comes.

There might be a legitimate concern about this team not keeping their Super Bowl window open for much longer.

But in regards to talent, fans have every right to feel disappointed about this season.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals How Browns Should Handle Jedrick Wills' Situation