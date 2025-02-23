Old Video Resurfaces About Jerry Jeudy’s Impressive Draft Interview With Browns

The Cleveland Browns took a big risk last offseason.

Trading for Jerry Jeudy looked like a logical move at the time, but giving him a big contract extension before he even played a snap for the team was a bit of a gamble.

Considering all the previous reports and rumors, it appeared he was neither held accountable nor coachable and had underperformed with the Denver Broncos.

Nevertheless, a recently resurfaced old clip from his first meeting with the team before the 2020 draft shows that the offensive coaching staff was always quite impressed with him.

The team shared a clip that showed Jeudy nailing some questions about routes and play concepts, and the Browns clearly loved what they heard from him.

HC Kevin Stefanski then asked Jeudy what he would want to improve or get better at, and he admitted that he needed to get stronger and work out in the weight room more consistently.

All things considered, Jeudy had a pretty decent first season with the Browns.

He started the year as the team’s secondary pass-catcher behind Amari Cooper, but he took over as soon as they shipped him to the Buffalo Bills.

Of course, there was only so much he could do with Deshaun Watson there, but he gave glimpses of being a legitimate WR1 once Jameis Winston took the keys to the ignition.

The Browns still need to add another vertical threat in the offseason, but it finally looks like Jeudy can live up to the high expectations bestowed upon him as a former first-round pick.

