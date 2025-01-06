Browns Nation

Monday, January 6, 2025
Analyst Questions Why Browns Fired 1 Coach Last Offseason

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns started the 2025 NFL offseason by terminating offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson on Sunday.

Cleveland’s moves were the first for the organization following Saturday’s 35-10 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, signaling some of the potential changes in store for the Browns this offseason.

It’s the second time in two seasons that the Browns have shaken up their offensive staff, something the organization did after their exit in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last year.

Several analysts, including Tom Withers, have questioned why offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was terminated last season.

“I never understood the Alex Van Pelt firing. After today, I’m more confused,” Withers said.

Van Pelt had been on head coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff as the coordinator for four seasons, and the offense was sufficient in 2023.

Despite playing five different quarterbacks last season, the Browns were 10th in points scored, averaging 23.3 each game.

That’s a significant improvement over this year’s results as Cleveland ranked dead last with their 15.2 points per game average.

The Browns’ offense seemingly had an identity last season, running for 118.6 yards per game with backup Jerome Ford leading the charge in place of the injured Nick Chubb.

Cleveland averaged 25 fewer rushing yards per game in 2024, choosing to throw the football instead in the pass-friendly scheme Dorsey implemented during the offseason.

The Browns’ passing attack was less fruitful, averaging 206.2 passing yards per outing this season while last year’s quarterbacks posted 11 more yards per game.

Stefanski said he’ll begin the search to replace Dorsey immediately.

Browns Nation