Deshaun Watson Posts Video With Girlfriend While On Vacation

To say that this was a complicated season for the Cleveland Browns would be a huge understatement.

Deshaun Watson’s subpar play at the start of the season put the team in a tough spot.

It reached a point in which some fans cheered when he suffered a season-ending injury.

Given his well-documented reputation off the field, he’s far from a fan favorite right now.

That’s why Dov Kleiman’s choice of words in his latest post raised some eyebrows on social media.

He shared a clip of Deshaun Watson having a good time on vacation with his girlfriend, stating that it was hard not to like him.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Browns star QB Deshaun Watson enjoying a vacation with his girlfriend. It's hard not to like this guy ❤️🥹pic.twitter.com/J5Lvik13Yx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2025

Watson has been the biggest talking point for Browns fans and pundits for years now.

He has suffered two season-ending injuries in consecutive years and has not been very good when he has been healthy enough to play.

If anything, the fact that he’s making $230 million fully guaranteed only makes it all the more infuriating to the fans, not to mention everything they had to give up just to get him.

Watson will most likely stay with the team for another season, but he’s no longer a lock to start.

The Browns are on the verge of contention, but the quarterback position continues to be a major issue.

It will be the top priority on their agenda.

