Analyst Raises Big Question About Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns came into the offseason with a lot of work to do. Fans and analysts alike knew that they had to drastically improve the offensive line if they wanted to be a better offense in 2026, and to this point, they’ve made that a priority.

The Browns have already signed and traded for several offensive linemen, which should help solve the problem they faced a year ago. While it’s great to get that puzzle piece worked into place, there’s still plenty left to be resolved.

Todd Monken and his staff haven’t tipped their hand regarding who the team’s quarterback will be, which, of course, is important. A strong offensive line is great, but without the right QB under center, it could all be for naught.

Even if they figure out the quarterback situation, the Browns’ offense needs some more playmakers in 2026, which is what analyst Anthony Alandt mentioned in a recent segment of 92.3’s The Fan.

“I commend them for recognizing, at the very least, that you needed to revamp the offensive line. You need to raise the floor so that you give somebody a chance to win. I guess my question right now is, are you going to get enough weapons for any QB to succeed?” Alandt said.

"I commend them for recognizing, at the very least, that you needed to revamp the offensive line. You need to raise the floor so that you give somebody a chance to win. I guess my question right now is, are you going to get enough weapons for any QB to succeed." 🚨… https://t.co/yY5CxGWNs3 pic.twitter.com/0qq0El80jO — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 15, 2026

As Alandt pointed out, the Browns have spent a lot of time and capital on their offensive line, but they haven’t put the same energy into finding additional skill-position players. Jerry Jeudy has been great as a receiver, and Harold Fannin Jr. had a promising rookie season at tight end that should give the team confidence in the tight end position for the foreseeable future.

Outside of those two players, the Browns don’t have many formidable pass-catching options, at least, not enough high-caliber ones for them to take the next step as an offense. Quinshon Judkins had some great moments as a rusher during his rookie season, but he doesn’t seem to be their answer as another pass-catcher.

With their focus on the offensive line, there’s hope that the Browns turn to the draft to solve some of these other offensive woes. There are several marquee receivers in this class that they could pick out, hoping to give Jeudy the running mate he’s been looking for to take any attention off him.

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