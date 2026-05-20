Browns Defender Is Ready To Reach A New Level In 2026

The rookies have dominated the conversation all offseason, and rightfully so given everything Andrew Berry put together in the NFL draft. But Lance Reisland wants to make sure Browns fans do not lose sight of what is already in place on this Cleveland defense.

The analyst and coach posted a bold prediction that every Browns fan should pay close attention to heading into 2026.

“With all the talk about the rookies, I’m really looking forward to seeing what Carson Schwesinger does in Year 2. From Day 1 of practice last year, his instincts just jumped off the field. Would not be shocked at all if Schwesinger becomes an All-Pro sooner rather than later. The rookies are the talk right now, but Schwesinger and this defense are still the foundation of this football team,” Reisland posted.

With all the talk about the rookies, I’m really looking forward to seeing what Carson Schwesinger does in Year 2. From Day 1 of practice last year, his instincts just jumped off the field. Ability to run, tackle in space, change direction, trigger downhill, all elite traits for a… pic.twitter.com/SmGc1jaqVV — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) May 20, 2026

The UCLA product was selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 33rd overall pick, and he responded to that opportunity by winning both the Associated Press and PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year awards in his first professional season. In 16 games, all starts, he recorded 156 combined tackles, 67 solo stops, 89 assists, 11 tackles for loss, 9 quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, 2 interceptions for 16 return yards, 9 pass deflections, and 3 forced fumbles. Those are the kind of numbers that make defensive coordinators around the league take notice of a player immediately.

The best linebackers in the NFL are not always the most athletic or the most physically dominant. They are the ones who process information faster than everyone else on the field, who are already in the right place before the ball is snapped because they have read the formation, the tendencies, and the personnel grouping before anyone else has a chance to react. Schwesinger has that quality at 23 years old, and it is the kind of football intelligence that only gets sharper with experience.

The second-year leap for a linebacker of his profile is a legitimate expectation. Year one in the NFL is largely about processing the jump in speed, scheme complexity, and personnel variety from college. Year two is when players with real instincts start to take over games because the game slows down and they can play faster.

Browns fans should be very excited about what this defense could look like in 2026. The rookies are the future. Schwesinger and that defense are the present.

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Analyst Names College QB Browns Should Have On Their Radar