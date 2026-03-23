Browns’ Draft Strategy May Not Be What Fans Expect

The Cleveland Browns will be one of the first teams on the clock in next month’s NFL Draft, holding the No. 6 overall pick.

Some expect the Browns to simply take the best player available when their turn arrives. However, there is also a strong possibility they fill a need instead of strictly following the board.

While speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi suggested that general manager Andrew Berry could be willing to pass on one of the top-rated prospects.

“If you’re talking about just the best players, I think they’re all in that conversation: [Caleb] Downs, [Rueben] Bain, [Carnell] Tate. The only one that isn’t is [Monroe] Freeling, but I think Andrew might be thinking this: He’d be willing to pass up Tate if he has a trade possibility. If you had Freeling plus a second-round pick, that’s better than Tate in his mind,” Grossi said.

Would the Browns take Monroe Freeling as high as no. 6 overall? @TonyGrossi shares his thoughts… pic.twitter.com/U1zQv3bepL — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 23, 2026

Berry has shown that he’s willing to make big draft trades, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see him choose this route.

What makes this scenario particularly appealing is the potential to add more draft capital. The Browns are not just looking for talent; they are also looking for flexibility. Acquiring an additional pick while still landing a player who fills a major need would check both boxes.

Georgia’s Monroe Freeling has been linked to the Browns for months. He has worked his way into being one of the most exciting offensive tackles in the draft and may be the first one selected on night one.

Freeling certainly has a lot he could bring to the Browns, and some analysts believe he is a plug-and-play left tackle. However, there are others who think Cleveland should go down a different path.

Many of those people feel that Berry should be targeting Carnell Tate, the up-and-coming wide receiver out of Ohio State.

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Browns May Already Have Eyes On Future Franchise QB