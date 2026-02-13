Browns Urged To Make Big QB Decision In 2026

The Cleveland Browns quarterback debate is not going away any time soon. If anything, it is only getting louder as the offseason moves forward.

With a new head coach in Todd Monken and uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson’s long-term future, analysts are beginning to openly question whether the franchise should finally turn the page at the most important position on the field.

During a recent segment on 92.3 The Fan, Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano made his stance crystal clear. He does not believe Watson is the answer moving forward and thinks the team should seriously consider giving Shedeur Sanders a real opportunity in 2026.

“I think Deshaun Watson’s clearly not the long term solution in Cleveland. If I were them, I would give Shedeur Sanders a season,” Vacchiano said.

"I think Deshaun Watson's clearly not the long-term solution in Cleveland. If I were them, I would give Shedeur Sanders a season…" 🚨 @RalphVacchiano with @NickWilsonSays and @RuiterWrongFAN on the #Browns QB situation 🏈 pic.twitter.com/k8PZGzG9fd — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 12, 2026

Watson’s tenure in Cleveland has been defined more by injuries and inconsistency than production. After arriving with massive expectations and a fully guaranteed contract, he has struggled to stay on the field. He has dealt with multiple surgeries and has rarely been available for a full season. Even when healthy, the offense has not consistently resembled the explosive unit the Browns envisioned when they made the trade.

Cleveland’s offense finished near the bottom of the league in several advanced metrics last season, and quarterback play was a major reason why. That lack of stability has made it difficult for the team to build rhythm or confidence on that side of the ball.

Meanwhile, Sanders represents the unknown, and sometimes the unknown is appealing.

The rookie has flashed talent, poise, and mobility that fit well with Monken’s flexible offensive scheme. Coaches have praised his work ethic and ability to learn quickly. For a franchise that may be entering a transition period, giving Sanders a full season to develop could provide clarity about whether he can be the future.

Financially, the argument also makes sense. The Browns are tight against the cap and continuing to invest heavily in Watson limits their flexibility elsewhere. Turning to a younger and cheaper option could allow Cleveland to strengthen the offensive line and skill positions around the quarterback.

NEXT:

Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals Ideal Pick For Browns At No. 6