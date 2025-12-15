Browns Have High Chance Of Landing No. 1 Pick

This season has been filled with disheartening loss after disheartening loss for the Cleveland Browns. As painful as that’s been, it could actually lead to long-term success.

That’s because, as the Browns have gotten worse, their status in the draft has gotten better, including their chances of landing the No.1 overall pick.

“The Browns are locked into a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and now have the second-best chance (19.9%) to get the No. 1 pick, according to ESPN Analytics, only trailing the Las Vegas Raiders (39.0%),” Daniel Oyefusi wrote on X.

It seems likely that the Browns will end the season on a six-game losing streak, so their chance of being No. 1 in the draft might grow. The speculation around this potential pick and what the Browns will do with it is getting louder.

If the Browns do claim the top spot, fans will be curious to see what they will do. Right now, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they pursued a new quarterback.

That would spell trouble for Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, but the team needs to turn things around. Some fans would consider it mismanagement if they didn’t seek a QB with the top pick.

The Raiders are also in the hunt, but the Browns could try to get a quarterback even if Las Vegas takes one at No. 1. Of course, Cleveland might choose to stick with Sanders and let him keep the starting job.

Entering Week 15, that seemed like a possibility because Sanders seemed to be improving and had a well-received performance against the Tennessee Titans.

However, after a crushing loss to the Chicago Bears, that seems less likely. A disappointing performance by Sanders increased Cleveland’s chances of getting the No. 1 pick in the draft.

That also increases the chances of the Browns selecting a quarterback with that choice.

